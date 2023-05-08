Boston Partners Invests $2.13 Million in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.44% of Bar Harbor Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.80. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

