Boston Partners Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 224.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $48.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

