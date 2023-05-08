173,043 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Frontline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Frontline plc has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $19.29.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 199.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

