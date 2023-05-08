Boston Partners Acquires 57,485 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Boston Partners increased its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ON24 were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,400,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ON24 by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 76,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03. Following the sale, the executive now owns 194,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $85,452.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,140 shares of company stock valued at $419,878. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $8.65 on Monday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

