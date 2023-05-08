Boston Partners Decreases Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.28% of James River Group worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of James River Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of James River Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $20.73 on Monday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $779.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.45 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. StockNews.com began coverage on James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

