Boston Partners Has $1.76 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.