Boston Partners Sells 26,798 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,798 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ventas were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VTR opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

