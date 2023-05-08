Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 38.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

