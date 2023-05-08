Boston Partners Takes $2.01 Million Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFHC stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

