Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,421,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after acquiring an additional 801,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOPE. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $963.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

