Boston Partners Grows Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Boston Partners increased its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.71% of Entravision Communications worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $495.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.10. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

