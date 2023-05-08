Lincoln National Corp Sells 37,903 Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,903 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FGRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5,323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FGRO stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

