Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.44% of Luther Burbank worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $434.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.67. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Luther Burbank

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.