Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.87% of Pure Cycle worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Cycle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pure Cycle by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of PCYO opened at $9.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $226.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $44,010.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

