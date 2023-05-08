Boston Partners Has $2.99 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.6 %

PCRX opened at $42.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

