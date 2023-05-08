Boston Partners Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 117,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
BRT Apartments Price Performance
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments
In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $355,409.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,512,002.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at $62,355,281.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $355,409.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,330,421 shares in the company, valued at $62,512,002.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 94,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,193 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
