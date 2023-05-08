Boston Partners Sells 215,372 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 215,372 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Carter’s worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRI. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Carter’s Trading Up 3.1 %

CRI opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

