State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.85 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $129.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

