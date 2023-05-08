Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

