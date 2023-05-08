Boston Partners Has $2.96 Million Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $25.06 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $501.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $235.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

