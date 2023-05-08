Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

