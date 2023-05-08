Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $139.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.