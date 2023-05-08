EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.66% of EZCORP worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,220,000 after buying an additional 174,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,260,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

EZCORP Price Performance

About EZCORP

EZCORP stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

