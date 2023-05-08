Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of PWP stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 0.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $316,808.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $316,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 708,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,873,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $103,162.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 568,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,520 shares of company stock worth $2,620,891 over the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.