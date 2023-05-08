Boston Partners Acquires New Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.58% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $765,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

