Boston Partners Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Kirby worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby Price Performance

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

KEX stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

