Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 108,212 Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Civeo by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $20.19 on Monday. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.36). Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

