Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.
Shares of MSI stock opened at $281.56 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.40.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 744.78%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
