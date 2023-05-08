Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after purchasing an additional 683,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,491,000 after purchasing an additional 106,101 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.94 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

