Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $183.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,508.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,380 shares of company stock valued at $42,993,446 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

