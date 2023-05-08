Lincoln National Corp Has $541,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $49.23 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.