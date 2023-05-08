Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.27 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

