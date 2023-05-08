Boston Partners Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.