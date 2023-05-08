Lincoln National Corp Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

