Lincoln National Corp Buys 622 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,793 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 173,928 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 172,607 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

