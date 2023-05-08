Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMAT opened at $44.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

