Boston Partners Sells 8,284 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.76% of IBEX worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IBEX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.98 on Monday. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $346.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.