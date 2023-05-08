Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.82% of Matrix Service worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 250.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 283,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,020,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 116,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 442,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of MTRX opened at $5.45 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.