Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $26.13 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

