Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,769 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,757,000 after acquiring an additional 375,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,250,000 after buying an additional 1,247,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,628,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.81 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.