Boston Partners Buys 9,140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $106.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

