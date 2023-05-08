243,023 Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 243,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRS opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

