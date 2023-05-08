Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ATO opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $121.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.42.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

