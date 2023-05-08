Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matador Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

MTDR stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.