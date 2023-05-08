Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

