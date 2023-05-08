Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,105,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,947,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
