Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,105,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,947,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

