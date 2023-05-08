Lincoln National Corp Acquires 345 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,527,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $187.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.62 and a 200 day moving average of $210.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

