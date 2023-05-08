Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 86,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 189,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.