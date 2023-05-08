Lincoln National Corp Has $621,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

