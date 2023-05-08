Lincoln National Corp Buys 153 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in McKesson by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $365.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.07. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

